Sullivan' s Crossing | la serie canadese con Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson arriva su The CW

'sarriva su The CW . La rete ha infatti annunciato di aver acquisito la serie canadese composta da 10 episodi con protagonisti Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson . Presente nel ...The CW ha ufficialmente ordinato la produzione della serie's, progetto che debutterà in autunno e farà parte della stagione 2023 - 24. I protagonisti dello show, girato in Canada, sono Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), Scott Patterson (...'sarriva su The CW . La rete ha infatti annunciato di aver acquisito la serie canadese composta da 10 episodi con protagonisti Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson . Presente nel ...

Sullivan's Crossing, la serie canadese con Chad Michael Murray e ... Movieplayer

Enthralling fans of the noughties comedy drama show in which they're both adored for starring in, fans are overjoyed that Sullivan's Crossing will hit screens in the US this fall. Chad and Scott, who ...Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail on murder and other charges Thursday, almost five months after Ana Walshe disappeared. A pregnant cat was thrown from a moving car on the Dauphin Island ...