Sullivan's Crossing, la serie canadese con Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson arriva su The CW (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) Scott Patterson e Chad Michael Murray tornano sulla The CW protagonisti della serie canadese Sullivan's Crossing, nel cast anche Morgan Kohan. Sullivan's Crossing arriva su The CW. La rete ha infatti annunciato di aver acquisito la serie canadese composta da 10 episodi con protagonisti Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson. Presente nel cast dello show, che debutterà questo autunno, anche Morgan Kohan. Basato sul romanzo bestseller di Robyn Carr, Sullivan's Crossing racconta la storia di Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Sullivan's Crossing, la serie canadese con Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson arriva su The CWSullivan's Crossing arriva su The CW . La rete ha infatti annunciato di aver acquisito la serie canadese composta da 10 episodi con protagonisti Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson . Presente nel ...
Sullivan's Crossing: The CW ordina la serie con Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson e Morgan KohanThe CW ha ufficialmente ordinato la produzione della serie Sullivan's Crossing , progetto che debutterà in autunno e farà parte della stagione 2023 - 24. I protagonisti dello show, girato in Canada, sono Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), Scott Patterson (...
Sullivan's Crossing, la serie canadese con Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson arriva su The CWSullivan's Crossing arriva su The CW . La rete ha infatti annunciato di aver acquisito la serie canadese composta da 10 episodi con protagonisti Chad Michael Murray e Scott Patterson . Presente nel ...
Sullivan's Crossing, la serie canadese con Chad Michael Murray e ... Movieplayer
Gilmore Girls hunks reunite after 22 years for brand new drama seriesEnthralling fans of the noughties comedy drama show in which they're both adored for starring in, fans are overjoyed that Sullivan's Crossing will hit screens in the US this fall. Chad and Scott, who ...
Brian WalsheBrian Walshe was ordered held without bail on murder and other charges Thursday, almost five months after Ana Walshe disappeared. A pregnant cat was thrown from a moving car on the Dauphin Island ...
Sullivan CrossingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sullivan Crossing