(Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) Nonostante il pareggio contro l’Arsenal ilresta ultimo in classifica a cinque punti da una salvezza che, a sei giornate dalla fine, sembra molto difficile per i Saints. A tentare di renderla quasi impossibile ci proverà ilche a quota 33 sta molto meglio dei rivali ma cinque lunghezze di vantaggio sul terzultimo InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Southampton-Bournemouth (giovedì 27 aprile 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

STREAMING GRATIS SOUTHAMPTON-BOURNEMOUTH - Giovedì 27 aprile, alle ore 20.45 andrà in scena Southampton-Bournemouth ...La Premier League 2022/23 quest’oggi, giovedì 27 aprile, scenderà in campo con le ultime tre partite previste per completare il 33esimo turno. Sin qui si son viste sette gare avvincenti: l’ultimo big ...