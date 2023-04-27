Manchester City | Ederson pizzicato dalle telecamere | sfottò all’Arsenal dopo il 4-1

Improbabile, a questo punto, che qualcuno possa scalzare Newcastle eUnited , che quasi certamente faranno compagnia ad Arsenal enella prossima edizione della coppa dalle ...Forse il match più importante della stagione in Premier League :- Arseanal . Lo scontro diretto tra le due forze maggiori del campionato inglese ha visto un dominio assoluto dei Citizens che sono riusciti a travolgere i Gunners per 4 - 1 complici ...Questo stile, abbinato alla grande aggressività nel recupero palla alto, ha portato molti commentatori a paragonare il suo calcio a quello di Guardiola, ma Diniz " che deldi Pep si è ...

Arsenal – Gabriel Jesus (£265,000 a week) The Gunners did well to prize Jesus away from Manchester City in the summer and they handsomely rewarded him with a highly lucrative contract. As Arsenal had ...With Haaland scoring more than a goal a game to this point, if he keeps up his season-long rate and plays every possible game, he could hit an astonishing 63 goals and match former Everton striker ...