Mad World | Hell made Madness Makes Its Grand Descent Upon the Global MMORPG Market

Mad World

Mad World, Hell made Madness Makes Its Grand Descent Upon the Global MMORPG Market (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) Plot and Gameplay Full of Madness Now Ready to Be Unlocked on PC SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Global gamers will at last find their expectations answered as JANDISOFT''s web-based MMORPG title 'Mad World' has been released on April 27th. 'Mad World' is characterized by 2D artworks with striking pen touches, monsters with bizarre designs, plots in which narrative mapping will lead to destinations not anticipated, and weapons and skills not restricted by orthodox class system. The Global CBT of this long-awaited game found ten thousand testers with more than 70% return rate, to ultimately receive positive reviews from at least 90% of the gamers. Gamers will find Korean, North American, and European servers available for choice. This month's Global ...
