Japanese Buddhist Peacebuilder Urges G7 Leaders to Move toward No First Use of Nuclear Weapons at Hiroshima Summit

Japanese Buddhist

Japanese Buddhist Peacebuilder Urges G7 Leaders to Move toward "No First Use" of Nuclear Weapons at Hiroshima Summit (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) - TOKYO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On April 27, 2023, Buddhist philosopher and Peacebuilder Daisaku Ikeda, president of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI), issued a statement calling on the Leaders of the G7 countries meeting in Hiroshima from May 19-21 to take bold steps toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine and guarantee the security of all humanity by taking the lead in discussions on pledges of No First Use of Nuclear Weapons. Ikeda, an ardent proponent of Nuclear Weapons abolition since the 1960s, sees the G7 Summit in Hiroshima as a chance to build on the unwavering activism of the hibakusha

survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki ...
