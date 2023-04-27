Milano, uomo di 69 anni ucciso in casa: indagano gli investigatori ...Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneUltime Blog

Human Rights Watch denuncia | ' La polizia turca tortura i migranti siriani | centinaia i morti'

Human Rights Watch denuncia: 'La polizia turca tortura i migranti siriani, centinaia i morti' (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) La Ong Human Rights Watch ha pubblicato un report in cui denuncia gli atti disumani delle guardie di frontiera turche sui civili siriani. La situazione al confine tra i due Paesi è drammatica. "Le ...
La Ong Human Rights Watch ha pubblicato un report in cui denuncia gli atti disumani delle guardie di frontiera turche sui civili siriani. La situazione al confine tra i due Paesi è drammatica. "Le guardie di ...

Washington - Seoul: nuovo accordo sul nucleare contro Pyongyang

TURCHIA - AFGHANISTAN La Turchia ha espulso 9mila afghani dall'inizio dell'anno, ha denunciato Human Rights Watch . Dal primo gennaio Ankara ha espulso 29mila rifugiati, tra cui anche 1.581 pakistani.

Turkiye border guards shooting, torturing Syrians, says rights watchdog

Human Rights Watch today accused Turkish border guards of shooting, torturing and using excessive force against Syrians seeking to flee their ...
