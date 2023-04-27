La OngWatch ha pubblicato un report in cui denuncia gli atti disumani delle guardie di frontiera turche sui civili siriani. La situazione al confine tra i due Paesi è drammatica. "Le guardie di ...TURCHIA - AFGHANISTAN La Turchia ha espulso 9mila afghani dall'inizio dell'anno, ha denunciatoWatch . Dal primo gennaio Ankara ha espulso 29mila rifugiati, tra cui anche 1.581 pakistani.... coreresources, performance management, employee sentiment analysis, and payroll, as part of ... Allreserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks . All other ...

Human Rights Watch denuncia: “La polizia turca tortura i migranti siriani, centinaia i morti” Globalist.it

Human Rights Watch today accused Turkish border guards of shooting, torturing and using excessive force against Syrians seeking to flee their ...