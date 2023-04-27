Milano, uomo di 69 anni ucciso in casa: indagano gli investigatori ...Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneUltime Blog

Huawei and Shaanxi Coal Company Prove the Efficacy of Their World-Leading 5G + Industrial Internet Intelligent Mine Solution

Huawei and Shaanxi Coal Company Prove the Efficacy of Their World-Leading "5G + Industrial Internet" Intelligent Mine Solution (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) YULIN, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The Intelligent Mine Solution powered by 5G and the Industrial Internet that was jointly developed by Huawei and Shaanxi Coal Industry Co., Ltd. (Shaanxi Coal Company) hit its one-year milestone, marking a full year of continuous operations. The Solution has leveraged technologies like 5G, cloud computing, and AI, as well as related digital applications, to significantly imProve production efficiency and operational safety at the Mines of Shaanxi Coal Company. This makes a powerful case for Intelligent upgrade for the global mining industry, ...
