Dante Genomics receives grant for a whole genome sequencing project to measure utility of pharmacogenomics in a real | clinical setting

Dante Genomics receives grant for a whole genome sequencing project to measure utility of pharmacogenomics in a real, clinical setting (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) – Highly coveted Innovation grant by the Italian Government will measure impact of whole genome sequencing and pharmacoGenomics starting from a specific population of cancer patients

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Dante Genomics, a global leader in Genomics and precision medicine, today announced it has been awarded a highly coveted Innovation grant from the Italian Government to measure the impact of whole genome sequencing and pharmacoGenomics for patients with High Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (HSOC). The immediate purpose is to measure the clinical utility of ...
Genoma:Dante Labs,con 'Avanti' in 5 minuti dati per cure

E' stato denominato "Avanti" ed è l'ultima innovativa iniziativa messa a punto, per ora nella versione beta, da Dante Genomics, articolazione della multinazionale Dante Labs, leader mondiale nella ...

Dante Genomics launches Avanti Software for a plug - and - play genomic interpretation that takes minutes instead of hours

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Dante Genomics , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, launched today the beta version of Avanti, the Company's proprietary B2B software for variant interpretation and report writing at ...

