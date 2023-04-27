CHMP ISSUES POSITIVE OPINION FOR FUTIBATINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH CHOLANGIOCARCINOMA (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) - ZUG, Switzerland, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Taiho Oncology Europe GmbH and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced today that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a POSITIVE OPINION recommending the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of FUTIBATINIB for the TREATMENT of adult patients WITH locally advanced or metastatic CHOLANGIOCARCINOMA (CCA) WITH a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. The CHMP's OPINION to recommend the use of FUTIBATINIB is now being reviewed by the full EMA. Final marketing authorizations for medical ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
