Chinese beauty giant S'YOUNG debuts on 2022 WWD Beauty Inc Top 100 (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
S'YOUNG Group Co., Ltd. (S'YOUNG, the Company) (300740.SZ) has made the Women's Wear Daily (WWD) Beauty Inc's annual top 100 ranking for the first time in 2022. With its outstanding performance in 2022, S'YOUNG ranked the 49th and joined the top 100 list with other globally renowned Beauty companies, the debut marks a new milestone of breakthrough significance for S'YOUNG. WWD is a flagship publication of Fairchild Media, which is owned by Penske Media Corporation. The fashion-industry trade journey known as the "bible of fashion," provides insights and intelligence on the changing trends and news of fashion, Beauty, and retail industries. WWD ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
S'YOUNG Group Co., Ltd. (S'YOUNG, the Company) (300740.SZ) has made the Women's Wear Daily (WWD) Beauty Inc's annual top 100 ranking for the first time in 2022. With its outstanding performance in 2022, S'YOUNG ranked the 49th and joined the top 100 list with other globally renowned Beauty companies, the debut marks a new milestone of breakthrough significance for S'YOUNG. WWD is a flagship publication of Fairchild Media, which is owned by Penske Media Corporation. The fashion-industry trade journey known as the "bible of fashion," provides insights and intelligence on the changing trends and news of fashion, Beauty, and retail industries. WWD ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CGTN: Why is China committed to aiding countries in need... established more than 3,000 cooperation projects in the past decade,' said Chinese State Councilor ...000 local jobs and helped lift almost 40 million people out of poverty.' 'The real beauty in BRI is ...
CGTN: Yellow River Culture Forum zeroes in on cradle of Chinese civilization... including foreign - language translations of Chinese texts, and capitalize on the Yellow River National Cultural Park so that people from all over the world can experience the beauty of the Yellow ...
S'Young International Celebrates the Opening of Its Campus, S'YOUNG CITY, Welcomes More Global Brands to the Chinese Market... the pioneer of the CP cooperation model, is a digital - driven open platform that empowers global beauty brands to access and connect with the Chinese market by providing a complete solution that ...
Cina, beauty brand italiani indietro nella presenza sui canali digitali Il Sole 24 ORE
S'Young Group Co., Ltd.: Chinese beauty giant S'YOUNG debuts on 2022 WWD Beauty Inc Top 100S'Young Group Co., Ltd. (S'Young, the Company) (300740.SZ) has made the Women's Wear Daily (WWD) Beauty Inc's annual top 100 ranking for the first time ...
Chinese beauty giant S'YOUNG debuts on 2022 WWD Beauty Inc Top 100S'Young Group Co., Ltd. (S'Young, the Company) (300740.SZ) has made the Women's Wear Daily (WWD) Beauty Inc's annual top 100 ranking for the first time in 2022. With ...
Chinese beautySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chinese beauty