Milano, uomo di 69 anni ucciso in casa: indagano gli investigatori ...Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneUltime Blog

CGTN | China says it always stands on ' side of peace' over Ukraine crisis

CGTN China

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: China says it always stands on 'side of peace' over Ukraine crisis (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) - BEIJING, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

China's commitment to standing on the side of peace over the Ukraine crisis has been proved, once again. During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable way out" for the Ukraine crisis, and that no one wins a nuclear war. China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis, Xi said. China's core stance: ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

CGTN: China says it always stands on 'side of peace' over Ukraine crisis

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 04 - 26/Xi - Zelenskyy - hold - phone - call - 1jjY1hTqK2c/index.html View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china - says - it - ...

CGTN: Why is China committed to aiding countries in need

...https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - why - is - china - committed - to - aiding - countries - in - need - 301806207.html

CGTN: China stresses enterprises' role in innovation, reaffirms support for private sector

...https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china - stresses - enterprises - role - in - innovation - reaffirms - support - for - private - sector - 301804759.html

A Rotondella troupe della tv di Stato cinese Cgtn  La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

CGTN: China says it always stands on 'side of peace' over Ukraine crisis

China's commitment to standing on the side of peace over the Ukraine crisis has been proved, once again. During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese President Xi Jinping ...

What Xi Did And Didn't Say To Zelensky

China's President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as Beijing tries to set up peace talks with Russia and escap ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN China CGTN China says always stands