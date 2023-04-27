Brentford, Beckham jr potrebbe restare nella squadra B (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) Secondo quanto riportato da Telegraph, il figlio di David Beckham, Romeo (20 anni), potrebbe restare nelle file del Brentford B. Il club di...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
"Sesso davanti a Beckham e Giggs con una donna immaginaria": i riti del Manchester UnitedUtd - Brentford CALCIO - SERIE B 20:15 Perugia - Reggina BASKET - EUROLEAGUE 18:00 Crvena Zvezda - Olympiacos 18:00 algiris - Maccabi 18:45 Fenerbahçe - Anadolu Efes Visualizza Euroleague CALCIO - ...
Beckham, Arsenal - United e lo sfottò del figlio: 'Dormi bene papà'LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - Sugli spalti dell' Emirates Stadium , ad assistere alla supersfida tra e , c'erano anche David Beckham e il figlio Romeo , giovane promessa del Brentford B. I due sono anche stati inquadrati dalle telecamere mentre osservavano con grande attenzione il rettangolo verde sul quale si è "consumata" ...
David e Victoria Beckham, l'amore passa anche da un cappotto... calcando le orme di David , gioca come attaccante per il Brentford B. Una classica domenica ... L'evoluzione di stile di Nicola Peltz, prima e dopo Victoria Beckham: qualcosa è cambiato Lo stile ...
Victoria Beckham, gli auguri social del marito David per il suo ... Whoopsee
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd blow as Osimhen's reps speak out, Liverpool's mega-money moveWhile there may still be two months to go until the transfer window official opens, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are already starting to plan for the summer ...
MLS news: Garber on Messi, Beckham to stay at Brentford, advantage LAFCToday's MLS news includes the league's commissioner Don Garber speaking about the prospect of signing Lionel Messi from PSG, Romeo Beckham ...
Brentford BeckhamSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Brentford Beckham