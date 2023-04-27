ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY SIGNS LARGEST PRIVATE SOLAR PPA IN LATAM

(Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023)repeats partnership with Albras, thealuminum producer in Brazil, with unprecedented 21-year US dollar power purchase agreement SAO PAULO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in, just signed a power purchase agreement with Albras, theprimary aluminum producer in Brazil. Under the US dollar contract,will supply sustainableto Albras for 21 years, the longest term ever signed in Latin America for a corporatePPA. Theprovided to Albras under this PPA will be supplied by the Vista Alegre Photovoltaic Project, with operations expected to ...

By now, we're all well aware of the world's desire to go green, which could greatly benefit green energy stocks. The U.S. wants to cut emissions by up to 52%. The European Union says it aims to cut ...