ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY SIGNS LARGEST PRIVATE SOLAR PPA IN LATAM (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) ATLAS repeats partnership with Albras, the LARGEST aluminum producer in Brazil, with unprecedented 21-year US dollar power purchase agreement SAO PAULO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY, a global leader in RENEWABLE ENERGY, just signed a power purchase agreement with Albras, the LARGEST primary aluminum producer in Brazil. Under the US dollar contract, ATLAS will supply sustainable SOLAR ENERGY to Albras for 21 years, the longest term ever signed in Latin America for a corporate RENEWABLE ENERGY PPA. The ENERGY provided to Albras under this PPA will be supplied by the Vista Alegre Photovoltaic Project, with operations expected to
