AppGallery named 'Best Alternative App Store' at Mobile Games Awards 2023 (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) - The third largest app marketplace in the world will continue to empower consumers with more choice and drive innovation for developers and partners WARSAW, Poland, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 AppGallery has won 'Best Alternative App Store of the Year' at the Mobile Games Awards 2023 at an industry gala held in London. This award is an acknowledgment of AppGallery's commitment to users and developers. Not only is it an avenue where users can easily download the apps and Games they need, but it is also a smart ecosystem where developers can drive innovative app experiences.   Since its launch in 2018, AppGallery has seen uninterrupted growth, firmly establishing itself as one of ...
