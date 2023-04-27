And Just Like That 2 | ora c’è una data e un trailer | ecco quando esce

(Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) HBO Max e Sky confermano ladi uscita della seconda stagione di And, prevista in Italia per giugno 2023, e rilasciano sulle principali piattaforme social ilufficiale della serie. Il servizio streaming condivide su Instagram alcuni frame che svelano le principali novità degli ultimi episodi e regala al pubblico qualche anticipazione. Il teaser di due minuti e mezzo si apre con le parole di Carrie Bradshaw, di nuovo protagonista del sequel di Sex and the City: “Se sei fortunata, non importa cosa la vita ti offra, potrai sempre contare sul fatto che le tue migliori amiche saranno con te”, dichiara nell’incipit del video. “Siamo tutti beatamente inconsapevoli del momento in cui le nostre vite stanno per cambiare”, prosegue la voce fuori campo. “Ho realizzato che alcune cose è ...

And Just Like That, il teaser trailer della seconda stagione. VIDEO Sky Tg24

