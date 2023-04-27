And Just Like That 2: ora c’è una data e un trailer, ecco quando esce (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) HBO Max e Sky confermano la data di uscita della seconda stagione di And Just Like That, prevista in Italia per giugno 2023, e rilasciano sulle principali piattaforme social il trailer ufficiale della serie. Il servizio streaming condivide su Instagram alcuni frame che svelano le principali novità degli ultimi episodi e regala al pubblico qualche anticipazione. Il teaser di due minuti e mezzo si apre con le parole di Carrie Bradshaw, di nuovo protagonista del sequel di Sex and the City: “Se sei fortunata, non importa cosa la vita ti offra, potrai sempre contare sul fatto che le tue migliori amiche saranno con te”, dichiara nell’incipit del video. “Siamo tutti beatamente inconsapevoli del momento in cui le nostre vite stanno per cambiare”, prosegue la voce fuori campo. “Ho realizzato che alcune cose è ...Leggi su diredonna
Advertising
“And Just Like That” : svelata la data d’uscita
And Just Like That… - trailer e data della seconda stagione del sequel di Sex and the City
And Just Like That 2 : perché Carrie non dovrebbe tornare insieme ad Aidan
And Just Like That - seconda stagione : Carrie Bradshaw ritrova (con bacio) Aiden. Fan in delirio
And Just Like That 2 : il teaser trailer della seconda stagione (VIDEO)
And Just Like That - il nuovo capitolo del cult Sex and the City a Giugno su Sky e NOW
ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY SIGNS LARGEST PRIVATE SOLAR PPA IN LATAM... April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Renewable Energy, a global leader in renewable energy, just ... The plant will be located in the state of Minas Gerais with an installed capacity of 902 MWp and will ...
NICE Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2022 European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Technology Innovation Leadership Award...customer interactions and empowers digital transformation," said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International . "NICE's automated, AI - powered conversational intelligence tools are not just ...
Centro Musica Modena, un nuovo percorso per giovani artisti... in particolare, la sua ricerca sonora si focalizza sugli intervalli armonici in cui l'intonazione è controllata con un alto grado di precisione, influenzata dagli studi sulla just - intonation con ...
And Just Like That, il teaser trailer della seconda stagione. VIDEO Sky Tg24
Teacher unveils nifty trick to stop kids saying inappropriate words - with clever phraseThe teacher explained why it might not be the best idea to tell kids not to say certain words in some circumstances - as you could end up doing more harm than good ...
Record-holder Shiffrin looks to break new ground in downhillAmerican slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to explore her abilities in downhill skiiing after becoming the most successful competitor at the Alpine World Cup, the twice Olympic gold medallist ...
And JustSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : And Just