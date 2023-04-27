AEW: Il Bullet Club in azione a Rampage, ma non solo! Ecco la card (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) Juice Robinson e Jay White sfideranno Ricky Starks e Shawn Spears nella puntata “pomeridiana” di Rampage, in programma alle 17.30 locali nella giornata di domani. Lo show sarà disponibile come sempre lunedì su Sky Sport. Come già riportato, i Natural Limitless (Keith Lee e Dustin Rhodes) saranno in azione per la prima volta come team, Cash Wheeler degli FTR sfiderà Jay Lethal e Anna Jay se la vedrà con Ashley D’Amboise. Ecco tutta la card dello show: Announced for #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/R4j0mBQagW— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) April 27, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
Jay White e Juice Robinson fondano il Bullet Club Gold The Shield Of Wrestling
Starks/Spears vs. Bullet Club Gold, Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal, More Set For 4/28 AEW RampageFirst, Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears will team up to face the Bullet Club Gold duo of Jay White and Juice Robinson. The two sides have been going back and forth for weeks. Also, one half of the AEW ...
Bullet Club Gold vs. Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears set for AEW RampageThe Bullet Club Gold duo of Jay White and Juice Robinson will take on recent rivals Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears on this Friday's AEW Rampage. The show will start at 5:30 PM Eastern due to the NHL ...
