WWE | La Family si è liberata del “problema” Pretty Deadly dopo un inedito Trunk match

WWE Family

WWE: La Family si è liberata del “problema” Pretty Deadly dopo un inedito Trunk match (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) Puntata speciale di NXT e anche un match speciale per l’edizione 2023 di Spring Breakkin‘ con la Family, composta da Tony D’Angelo e Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, che ha affrontato i Pretty Deadly nel primo Trunk match della storia. Tra piscinette con palline e vari oggetti a disposizione, l’obiettivo unico per aggiudicarsi il match è stato quello di riuscire a chiudere gli avversari nel bagagliaio di una macchina. Affondati, ma pronti a risalire? match divertente e insolito per aprire la puntata di NXT, una rivalità nata in poche settimane quella tra la Family e i Pretty Deadly, dopo lo sfottò/affronto di Stand & Deliver da parte dei britannici. Il match ...
