WWE: La Family si è liberata del “problema” Pretty Deadly dopo un inedito Trunk match (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) Puntata speciale di NXT e anche un match speciale per l’edizione 2023 di Spring Breakkin‘ con la Family, composta da Tony D’Angelo e Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, che ha affrontato i Pretty Deadly nel primo Trunk match della storia. Tra piscinette con palline e vari oggetti a disposizione, l’obiettivo unico per aggiudicarsi il match è stato quello di riuscire a chiudere gli avversari nel bagagliaio di una macchina. Affondati, ma pronti a risalire? match divertente e insolito per aprire la puntata di NXT, una rivalità nata in poche settimane quella tra la Family e i Pretty Deadly, dopo lo sfottò/affronto di Stand & Deliver da parte dei britannici. Il match ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
VIZIO's Spring Showcase Delivers Free & Exclusive Entertainment for WatchFree+Though Harry and Meghan fled the royal family for a second chance at the private life they always ... WWE's Sasha Banks, Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White and many more to survive a hard - ...
I risultati di WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: una serata di grande spettacoloI risultati di WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship: Indi Hartwell ... Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (C) battono The Family & The Creed ...
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: come vederlo in TV, streaming e match cardTriple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (C) vs The Creed Brothers vs The Family Una ... per molti, il futuro della WWE. Dopo aver dominato in lungo e in largo, Bron Breakker si trova ...
WWE: La Family affronterà i Pretty Deadly a Spring Breakin’ in un match dalla stipulazione mai vista prima Zona Wrestling
NXT’s Pretty Deadly ‘swim with the fishes’ ahead of WWE Draft call-upAnd that, folks was that… at least until the end of Spring Breakin’, when, after Pretty Deadly started to scream from the trunk, D’Angelo and Lorenzo decided to literally kill the two Englishmen, ...
Bad Bunny's in danger: he will have a street fight with Damian Priest at BacklashBad Bunny is one of the most listened-to artists worldwide, having had two unforgettable nights as one of the headliners at the Coachella festival, and now he is preparing for one ...
WWE FamilySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Family