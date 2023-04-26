Tottenham-Manchester United (giovedì 27 aprile 2023 ore 21:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) Dopo la disastrosa sconfitta per 6-1 contro il Newcastle, il Tottenham ha deciso di esonerare Cristian Stellini e di affidare la panchina a Ryan Mason in attesa che venga trovata una soluzione a lungo termine. Il Manchester United, quarto in classifica a pari punti con i Magpies, precede gli Spurs di sei lunghezze avendo anche due partite in mano dunque InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Il ribaltone mette in guardia l'Inter: ora per Lukaku cambia tutto... stando a quanto riferisce 'The Telegraph', sembra intenzionato a proporre all'ex Manchester United ... infatti, sarà l'argentino ex Tottenham a prendere le redini dei 'Blues' a partire dalla prossima ...
Tottenham - Manchester United: diretta live e risultato in tempo realeLa partita Tottenham - Manchester United di giovedì 27 aprile 2023 in diretta: formazioni e tabellino in tempo reale. Dove vedere in tv e streaming la gara valida per la 33° giornata della Premier League 2022 - ...
Tottenham, Kane e compagni: "Rimborsiamo i biglietti ai tifosi"I giocatori del Tottenham hanno deciso come farsi perdonare: "Apprezziamo il vostro supporto, sia ... a cominciare dalla partita di giovedì sera contro il Manchester United quando, ancora una volta, il ...
