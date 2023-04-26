Milano, uomo di 69 anni ucciso in casa: indagano gli investigatori ...Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneUltime Blog

Tecfil announces world-first sustainable paper for automobile filters

Tecfil announces world-first sustainable paper for automobile filters (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) - Manufactured with recyclable and biodegradable materials, instead of long-chain synthetic polymers, the new paper performs better than the current product and has a sustainable footprint, in line with the global need to reduce equivalent CO2 SÃO PAULO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Tecfil, the largest manufacturer of automobile filters in Latin America, in partnership with Ahlstrom, a world leader in sustainable and innovative fiber solutions, has announced a world-first sustainable paper for automobile filters. The product, developed by Ahlstrom at its technology center in Brazil, after years of research on replacing synthetic materials with recyclable and/or ...
