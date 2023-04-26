Milano, uomo di 69 anni ucciso in casa: indagano gli investigatori ...Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneUltime Blog

P-RECs powering a second renewable electrification of a hospital in South Sudan (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) - The largest P-REC transaction in South Sudan funded the solar electrification of Malakal Teaching hospital, which was completed in December 2022, and a second P-REC agreement will fund Bor State hospital's solar electrification. SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Early in 2022, the first-ever Peace renewable Energy Credit (P-REC) transaction in South Sudan was announced, executed by U.S.-based 3Degrees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with support from Energy Peace Partners (EPP). In the agreement, 3Degrees obtained the P-RECs generated from a 700kWp solar plant in IOM's Humanitarian Hub in Malakal. Block, a global technology company with a focus on financial ...
The largest P-REC transaction in South Sudan funded the solar electrification of Malakal Teaching Hospital, which was completed in December 2022, and a second P-REC agreement will fund Bor State ...

Early in 2022, the first-ever Peace Renewable Energy Credit (P-REC) transaction in South Sudan was announced, executed by U.S.-based 3Degrees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) ...
