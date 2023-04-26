P-RECs powering a second renewable electrification of a hospital in South Sudan

(Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) - The largest P-REC transaction infunded the solarof Malakal Teaching, which was completed in December 2022, and aP-REC agreement will fund Bor State's solar. SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/Early in 2022, the first-ever PeaceEnergy Credit (P-REC) transaction inwas announced, executed by U.S.-based 3Degrees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with support from Energy Peace Partners (EPP). In the agreement, 3Degrees obtained the P-generated from a 700kWp solar plant in IOM's Humanitarian Hub in Malakal. Block, a global technology company with a focus on financial ...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/p -- a - second - renewable - electrification - of - a - hospital - in - south - sudan - 301806358.html... REGOs (Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin) in the UK, and(Renewable Energy Certificates) ... "our data centers with clean energy has always been a priority for Keepit, so we're proud ...View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/p -- a - second - renewable - electrification - of - a - hospital - in - south - sudan - 301806358.html

Powering Srl, altro sponsor per l’U.S. Lecce Leccezionale Salento

The largest P-REC transaction in South Sudan funded the solar electrification of Malakal Teaching Hospital, which was completed in December 2022, and a second P-REC agreement will fund Bor State ...Early in 2022, the first-ever Peace Renewable Energy Credit (P-REC) transaction in South Sudan was announced, executed by U.S.-based 3Degrees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) ...