Lukas Gage e Chris Appleton si sono sposati. “Matrimonio con 6 invitati”: chi è stata l’unica celebrità presente (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) A distanza di venti giorni dal fidanzamento ufficiale, Lukas Gage e Chris Appleton si sarebbero sposati in gran segreto a Las Vegas. Una cerimonia privata e blindatissima a cui sarebbero state invitate solo sei persone, fra cui Kim Kardashian, unica celebrità. “Una fonte a Page Six ha confermato che Lukas Gage e Chris Appleton si sono sposati” – si legge su FanPage – “La cerimonia, stando a quanto si legge, si sarebbe tenuta alla Little White Chapel di Las Vegas nel fine settimana e sarebbe stata estremamente riservata. Il tabloid fa sapere che erano presenti solo sei persone, tra queste anche Kim Kardashian, cara amica dell’hair stylist e della coppia. Insieme si ...Leggi su biccy
