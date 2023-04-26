LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren, Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA: il russo ha un potente attacco e può ipotecare il match (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi 13:47 26. a4 è l’unica difesa che in un modo o nell’altro funziona. Ding la gioca con 30’26” sull’orologio. 13:45 L’attuale faccia di Ding Liren alla scacchiera è tutta un programma. Sa di essere in grandissimo pericolo, una vittoria di Nepomniachtchi oggi significherebbe che al russo basterebbe mezzo punto in due partite. 13:42 Ecco la molto bella mossa di Nepo. GM Ian Nepomniachtchi plays a brilliant move and is overtaking the initiative! “It is one of the moves you need to make in order to become world champion!” – @GM Hess Watch: https://t.co/c82FgtYk63#NepoDing ...Leggi su oasport
