Everton-Newcastle giovedì 27 aprile 2023 ore 20:45

Everton-Newcastle (giovedì 27 aprile 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) Il Newcastle si presenta a questo appuntamento forte del 6-1 inflitto al Tottenham che è costato la panchina a Christian Stellini e che ha posto la squadra di Eddie Howe in ottima posizione in vista della volata finale per un piazzamento Champions. L’Everton invece non vince da cinque partite ed è finito in piena zona InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Sean Dyche has called upon his Everton players to feed off the home support on Thursday to force a fast start against their high-flying opponents. However, he also wants that to be a platform on which ...

Everton are in the relegation zone and with three home games left they have brought back the coach so the fans can greet them.
