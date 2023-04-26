Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 4: Veiled Uprising inizia il 27 aprileUltime Blog

CGTN | Why is China committed to aiding countries in need?

CGTN Why

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: Why is China committed to aiding countries in need? (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) - BEIJING, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Sixty years have passed since China dispatched its first batch of medical teams to Algeria in 1963. Since then, more than 30,000 medical workers have been sent to 76 countries and regions, providing medical services to 290 million people, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. "Providing medical assistance to other countries is an important part of China's work on foreign assistance," said Wang Wenbin at a regular press conference on April 19, adding that "it's also a shining example of China's commitment to building a global community of health for all." Taking the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, Wang said "China has sent 37 expert teams to 34 countries, provided more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

CGTN: Why is China committed to aiding countries in need

...https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - why - is - china - committed - to - aiding - countries - in - need - 301806207.html

CGTN A look at China's democracy: What is the essence

The composition of deputies to people's congresses offers insight into why China's whole - process ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 03 - 19/A - look - at - China - s - democracy - What - is - the - ...

CGTNA look at China's democracy: What is the essence

The composition of deputies to people's congresses offers insight into why China's whole - process ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 03 - 19/A - look - at - China - s - democracy - What - is - the - ...

Napoli e festa scudetto, match con Salernitana resta sabato 29 aprile  Lifestyleblog

CGTN: Why is China committed to aiding countries in need

Sixty years have passed since China dispatched its first batch of medical teams to Algeria in 1963. Since then, more than 30,000 medical workers have been sent to ...

House committee on China calls out Musk for axing labels on government outlets

Members of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Monday asked Elon Musk on Twitter why he had stripped “government-funded” labels from accounts of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Why
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Why CGTN China committed aiding countries