CGTN: Why is China committed to aiding countries in need?
Sixty years have passed since China dispatched its first batch of medical teams to Algeria in 1963. Since then, more than 30,000 medical workers have been sent to 76 countries and regions, providing medical services to 290 million people, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. "Providing medical assistance to other countries is an important part of China's work on foreign assistance," said Wang Wenbin at a regular press conference on April 19, adding that "it's also a shining example of China's commitment to building a global community of health for all." Taking the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, Wang said "China has sent 37 expert teams to 34 countries, provided more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
