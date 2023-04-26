And Just Like That, seconda stagione: Carrie Bradshaw ritrova (con bacio) Aiden. Fan in delirio (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) Grandi notizie per le fan di ' Sex and The City ', è stato rilasciato il trailer della seconda stagione di ' And Just Like That ', che ha uno degli spoiler più attesi dagli appassionati della serie: ...Leggi su leggo
And Just Like That - Stagione 2: teaser trailer e data d'uscita dei nuovi episodiDopo il grande successo della prima stagione, And Just Like That - serie sequel di Sex and the City scritta da Darren Star - è pronta a tornare ...
And Just Like That, seconda stagione: Carrie Bradshaw ritrova (con bacio) Aiden. Fan in delirioGrandi notizie per le fan di ' Sex and The City ', è stato rilasciato il trailer della seconda stagione di ' And Just Like That ', che ha uno degli spoiler più attesi dagli appassionati della serie: torna l'ex fidanzato di Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) Aiden (John Corbett). Diodato, il monologo a Le ...
And Just Like That: la stagione 2 in arrivo a giugno su Sky e NOWCon un nuovissimo teaser trailer, Sky ha annunciato l'arrivo per giugno della stagione 2 di And Just like That , il sequel di Sex and the City. LEGGI: Sarah Michelle Gellar vorrebbe riprendere il ruolo avuto in Sex and the City nella serie And Just Like That LEGGI: And Just Like That: Sarah ...
