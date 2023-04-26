And Just Like That 2: il teaser trailer della seconda stagione (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) Ecco il teaser di And Just Like That 2, la seconda stagione del nuovo capitolo di 'Sex and the City', in esclusiva su Sky e NOW da giugno. Sky ha appena pubblicato il teaser trailer ufficiale di And Just Like That 2, il nuovo capitolo del cult HBO Sex and the City. Dal produttore esecutivo Michael Patrick King, i nuovi episodi vedono il ritorno delle protagoniste Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon e Kristin Davis. Debutta a giugno in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW l'attesissima seconda stagione della serie Sky Exclusive nel cui cast figurano anche Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David ...Leggi su movieplayer
