And Just Like That 2 | il teaser trailer della seconda stagione VIDEO

(Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) Ecco ildi And2, ladel nuovo capitolo di 'Sex and the City', in esclusiva su Sky e NOW da giugno. Sky ha appena pubblicato ilufficiale di And2, il nuovo capitolo del cult HBO Sex and the City. Dal produttore esecutivo Michael Patrick King, i nuovi episodi vedono il ritorno delle protagoniste Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon e Kristin Davis. Debutta a giugno in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW l'attesissimaserie Sky Exclusive nel cui cast figurano anche Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David ...

Carrie, Miranda e Charlotte sono pronte a tornare nella seconda stagione del revival di Sexthe CityLike ...Sky ha appena rilasciato il teaser trailer della seconda stagione di "Like That", che vede il ritorno delle protagoniste Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon e Kristin Davis . Annunciata a marzo, la seconda stagione di "Like That" sarà su Sky e in ...La notizia che tutti i fan di Carrie stavano aspettando è finalmente ufficiale:Like That tornerà a giugno con le puntate della seconda stagione (su Sky e NOW). Il sequel di Sexthe City " sempre privo della presenza di Samantha " continua a coinvolgere la scrittrice ...

And Just Like That, il teaser trailer della seconda stagione. VIDEO Sky Tg24

Police should not wear trans flags or debate contested issues like critical race theory, the Home Secretary tells think tank ...We're almost there; just one more day, and all the speculation, rumors, and suspense that has led up to draft day can be put to rest.