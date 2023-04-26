Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles

(Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) -Accelerates theMotorcycle Ownership Experience with's OTAmaticManagement Platform SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it wasbyGroup () toremotefor its globalmotorcycle portfolio.'s OTAmatic® solution will allowto reliably and securely deliver-the-air (OTA)to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring ...

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/4002120/_logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- by - livewire - to - enable - over - the - ......//mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/4002120/_logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- by - livewire - to - enable - over - the - ...

Scenario Pubblico programma ‘Graces’, Premio Danza&Danza siciliareport.it

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to enable remote software updates for its global electric motorcycle portfolio.The global Connected Car market size was valued at USD 76507.68 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD 192214.57 million by 2028. The ...