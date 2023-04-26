Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) - LiveWire Accelerates the Electric Motorcycle Ownership Experience with Airbiquity's OTAmatic Software Management Platform SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was Selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to Enable remote Software Updates for its global Electric motorcycle portfolio. Airbiquity's OTAmatic® solution will allow LiveWire to reliably and securely deliver Over-the-air (OTA) Software Updates to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was Selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to Enable remote Software Updates for its global Electric motorcycle portfolio. Airbiquity's OTAmatic® solution will allow LiveWire to reliably and securely deliver Over-the-air (OTA) Software Updates to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over - the - Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/4002120/airbiquity_logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/airbiquity - selected - by - livewire - to - enable - over - the - ...
Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over - the - Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/4002120/airbiquity_logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/airbiquity - selected - by - livewire - to - enable - over - the - ...
Scenario Pubblico programma ‘Graces’, Premio Danza&Danza siciliareport.it
Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric MotorcyclesAirbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to enable remote software updates for its global electric motorcycle portfolio.
Global Connected Car Market Size and Growth Predictions 2023-A SWOT Analysis till 2030The global Connected Car market size was valued at USD 76507.68 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD 192214.57 million by 2028. The ...
Airbiquity SelectedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Airbiquity Selected