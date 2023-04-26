Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 4: Veiled Uprising inizia il 27 aprileUltime Blog

Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles

Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) - LiveWire Accelerates the Electric Motorcycle Ownership Experience with Airbiquity's OTAmatic Software Management Platform SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was Selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to Enable remote Software Updates for its global Electric motorcycle portfolio. Airbiquity's OTAmatic® solution will allow LiveWire to reliably and securely deliver Over-the-air (OTA) Software Updates to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring ...
Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to enable remote software updates for its global electric motorcycle portfolio.

