AEW: Dark Elevation sembra andare verso la chiusura definitiva (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) La programmazione AEW è destinata ad arricchirsi ulteriormente con il lancio del nuovo tv show di due ore che andrà in onda il sabato sera. Al momento il nuovo show non è ancora stato ufficializzato, anche se sembra solo una questione di tempo. Peraltro, il debutto del nuovo programma dovrebbe coincidere con il ritorno di CM Punk. Per uno show che arriva, un altro potrebbe definitivamente chiudere i battenti. Dark Elevation chiude? Attualmente la programmazione settimanale AEW prevede quattro show. Due tv show, Dynamite e Rampage, e due web show Dark e Dark Elevation. Quest’ultimo, tuttavia, sembra essere giunto al termine del proprio corso, almeno questo è quanto traspare da una didascalia comparsa su Fite TV. Difatti, l’episodio 24 aprile ...Leggi su zonawrestling
