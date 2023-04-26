Adams su Haaland: “Io non gli farei toccare palla, sarebbe facile come bere del thè” (Di mercoledì 26 aprile 2023) L’ex difensore dell’Arsenal e della Nazionale inglese, Tony Adams, nel corso di un’intervista rilasciata a ‘The Sun’, si è detto sicuro poter limitare Erling Braut Haaland se fosse ancora in attività: “sarebbe stato bello poter giocare contro di lui, per me affrontarlo sarebbe stato con bere una tazza di thè. Avremmo dato vita ad una grande battaglia e io avrei goduto come feci con Shearer. Contro un giocatore del genere bisogna farlo lavorare senza palla e farlo diventare esausto al momento del possesso. Il miglior modo di marcare è anticipare l’avversario e io non farei toccare palla ad Haaland”. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
