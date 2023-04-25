RISULTATI: AJPW Champion Carnival + Junior Tag Battle Of Glory 22-23.04.2023 (Day 5-6) (Di martedì 25 aprile 2023) I RISULTATI delle due giornate degli storici Tornei AJPW andate in scena lo scorso Weekend: AJPW Champion Carnival + Junior Tag Battle Of Glory – Day 5Sabato 22 Aprile – Niigata (Japan) Champion Carnival 2023 Block B MatchShuji Ishikawa 4 batte Yuma Anzai 4 (7:24)Suwama 6 batte Takao Omori 0 (3:01)Shotaro Ashino 4 batte Rei Saito 6 (5:59) Champion Carnival 2023 Block A MatchT-Hawk 6 batte Cyrus 4 (3:23) Six Man Tag Team MatchBlack Menso-re, Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato battono Zennichi Shin Jidai (Atsuki Aoyagi, Rising HAYATO & Ryo Inoue) (8:38) Champion Carnival 2023 ...Leggi su zonawrestling
