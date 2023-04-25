"Get woke, go broke". Maybelline, nuovo boicottaggio contro l’attivista trans (Di martedì 25 aprile 2023) Dopo il crollo in borsa di Anheuser-Busch, anche l’azienda di cosmetici deve fare i conti con la campagna di sabotaggio scoppiata sui social: nel mirino la partership con l’influencer Dylan MulvaneyLeggi su ilgiornale
Advertising
"MI SONO SVEGLIATA E C'ERA LA GUERRA". INTERVISTA CON UNA RAGAZZA UCRAINA (di Davide Cavaliere)... I quietly dined in a cafe with friends, and on the morning of February 24 I woke up from ... I was very lucky that I didn't get hurt. At such moments, you do not analyze the possibilities of victory/...
√ Robert Palmer: è uscito il cofanetto 'The Island Records Years'...Go 5 Night People 6 Love Can Run Faster 7 You Overwhelm Me 8 You Really Got Me 9 You're Gonna Get ... 6 1 Looking for Clues 2 Sulky Girl 3 Johnny and Mary 4 What Do You Care 5 I Dream of Wires 6 Woke ...
√ Robert Palmer: è uscito il cofanetto 'The Island Records Years'...Go 5 Night People 6 Love Can Run Faster 7 You Overwhelm Me 8 You Really Got Me 9 You're Gonna Get ... 6 1 Looking for Clues 2 Sulky Girl 3 Johnny and Mary 4 What Do You Care 5 I Dream of Wires 6 Woke ...
"Get woke, go broke". Maybelline, nuovo boicottaggio contro l ... ilGiornale.it
Get wokeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Get woke