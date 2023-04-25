Chelsea vs Brentford – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 25 aprile 2023) Due squadre in difficoltà di forma si affrontano in un derby di Londra Ovest a Stamford Bridge mercoledì 26 aprile sera, quando il Chelsea ospita il Brentford in Premier League. Mentre i Blues sono ancora alla ricerca della prima vittoria sotto la guida di Frank Lampard, i Bees non hanno ancora assaggiato la vittoria nel mese di aprile. Il calcio di inizio di Chelsea vs Brentford è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Chelsea vs Brentford a che punto sono le due squadre Chelsea Quattro partite, quattro sconfitte e un solo gol segnato. L’impatto che i proprietari del Chelsea speravano di ottenere con l’arrivo di Lampard non ha ancora dato i suoi frutti e i londinesi hanno ancora sette partite di Premier League da disputare per salvare ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
