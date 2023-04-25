...30 Fulham - Leeds United 2 - 1 16:00- Aston Villa 1 - 1 16:00 Crystal Palace - Everton 0 - 0 16:00 Leicester - Wolves 2 - 1 16:00 Liverpool - Nott'm Forest 3 - 2 18:30 Man. Utd -...1 (ore 20.45) Gara valida per la trentatreesima giornata di Premier League. Ilviene dalla sconfitta casalinga per 1 - 2 contro iled é undicesimo con 39 punti. ......00 Trentino - Piacenza Visualizza SuperLega CALCIO - COPPA ITALIA 21:00 Inter - Juventus CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 20:30 Nott'm Forest - Brighton 20:45 West Ham - Liverpool 20:4521:...

Chelsea-Brentford (mercoledì 26 aprile 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Chelsea are 11th, and barring a dramatic upswing in form during the final seven league games are unlikely to be involved in the race to qualify for the Europa League or Conference League. The face ...Frank Lampard has lost both of his Premier League matches in charge of Chelsea since his return. Including his time with Everton, he's lost eight of his last nine league games, including each of the ...