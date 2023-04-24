Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 4: Veiled Uprising inizia il 27 aprileUltime Blog

The Good Mothers: Donne contro la ‘Ndrangheta su Disney+ (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) “The Good Mothers”, una storia di Donne e dì ‘Ndrangheta Quotidiano del Sud, di Annarosa Vico, pag. 14 “The Good Mothers” è una serie televisiva prodotta da Disney+ e disponibile sulla stessa piattaforma dallo scorso 5 aprile; racconta la storia di quattro Donne che, per motivi diversi, si trovano a fronteggiare una delle più temibili organizzazioni criminali, la `Ndrangheta. Basato sul romanzo del giornalista e scrittore britannico Alex Perry, “The Good Mothers” offre allo spettatore uno sguardo inedito sul fenomeno mafioso, che viene interamente raccontato dal punto di vista delle Donne. Il primo personaggio che compare nella storia è Denise Cosco – interpretata dalla giovanissima Gaia Girace, già ...
