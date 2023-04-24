The Good Mothers: Donne contro la ‘Ndrangheta su Disney+ (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) “The Good Mothers”, una storia di Donne e dì ‘Ndrangheta Quotidiano del Sud, di Annarosa Vico, pag. 14 “The Good Mothers” è una serie televisiva prodotta da Disney+ e disponibile sulla stessa piattaforma dallo scorso 5 aprile; racconta la storia di quattro Donne che, per motivi diversi, si trovano a fronteggiare una delle più temibili organizzazioni criminali, la `Ndrangheta. Basato sul romanzo del giornalista e scrittore britannico Alex Perry, “The Good Mothers” offre allo spettatore uno sguardo inedito sul fenomeno mafioso, che viene interamente raccontato dal punto di vista delle Donne. Il primo personaggio che compare nella storia è Denise Cosco – interpretata dalla giovanissima Gaia Girace, già ...Leggi su tvzoom
ASCOLTI TV 21 APRILE 2023 : IL PATRIARCA - CHIUDE CI VUOLE UN FIORE - TORNA THE GOOD DOCTOR - FRATELLI DI CROZZA
Meno di Trenta 2023: i candidati della quarta edizione... The man behind the legend di Bobby Moresco Valentina Romani - Il Sol dell'Avvenire di Nanni Moretti Candidature per Meno di Trenta - Tv Valentina Bellè - The Good Mothers di Elisa Amoruso , Julian ...
