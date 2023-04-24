Speakers from Mercedes-Benz Mobility, McKinsey & Company, and Nordea Bank Headline the 2023 SAFe® Summit Prague 15 - 17 May (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) Customer stories from Amadeus, Lufthansa, Bosch, Société Générale, and Vodafone added to the 2023 SAFe Summit Prague lineup BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Scaled Agile, Inc. has announced the lineup of keynotes and Speakers for the 2023 SAFe® Summit Prague, which takes place 15 – 17 May at the Hilton Prague by the River, in Prague, Czech Republic. The event represents Europe's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation and competing effectively in a fast-evolving marketplace. Attendees will have opportunities to build skills, exchange knowledge, network, connect with thought leaders and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
COUNTDOWN TO 26th WORLD ENERGY CONGRESS BEGINS WITH RELEASE OF WORLD ENERGY COUNCIL'S GLOBAL ENERGY LEADERS SURVEY... to be held in Rotterdam from 22 - 25 April 2024, has begun today as the World Energy Council ... Today, the first confirmed speakers are announced, including: Dr. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General, ...
Invest in Our Planet: EAACI in Support of Sustainable HealthThe representatives from both sections share powerful messages representing the change they aim to ... and have created a webinars series with distinguished speakers on practical solutions for ...
Cybermindz to Launch in the United States at the Inaugural Mental Health in Cybersecurity Leadership Summit...Summit The Mental Health in Cybersecurity Leadership Summit will feature keynote speakers, panel ... direct from the pioneer, Dr. Richard Miller. Summit participants will: view a fireside chat between ...
Silenced Montana trans lawmaker upholds stance in disputeA silenced transgender lawmaker in Montana who was deliberately misgendered by some Republican lawmakers plans to keep trying to speak on the House floor Monday despite Republican leaders insisting ...
Former NHC planning board chair honored in public celebration of lifeThe county is holding a celebration of life for the New Hanover County Planning Board Chair, who passed away last week. The public is invited to attend Donna Girardot' ...
