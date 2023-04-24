LIVE – AZ Alkmaar-Hajduk Spalato 1-0, finale Youth League 2022/2023 (DIRETTA) (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) La DIRETTA LIVE di AZ Alkmaar-Hajduk Spalato, finale della Youth League 2022/2023. A Ginevra è tutto pronto per assistere a questa partita che vale la vittoria del trofeo europeo per le squadre Primavera. Chi trionferà? Appuntamento alle ore 18 di lunedì 24 aprile. DOVE VEDERE LA PARTITA IN DIRETTA Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà informati in tempo reale. PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA PREMERE F5 O FARE REFRESH AZ Alkmaar-Hajduk Spalato 1-0 (45? Addai) INTERVALLO 45? – L’arbitro fischia la fine del primo tempo. 45? – GOL AZ Alkmaar! ADDAI NON SBAGLIA DAGLI 11 METRI 45? – Dal dischetto va ovviamente Addai. 44? ...Leggi su sportface
