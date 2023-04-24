LCM Partners Closes Credit Opportunities 4 Strategy at €4.1 Billion (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
LCM Partners (LCM) today announced the successful final close of the Credit Opportunities 4 Strategy, with total capital commitments of €4.1 Billion across the commingled fund together with several separately managed accounts. Commitments have been received from 23 limited Partners with support from many of the largest institutional investors globally including pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies from North America, Europe and Asia. Established in 1998, the Group has grown to become one of Europe's largest specialist managers in Private Credit with an unrivalled track record managing consumer and SME loans. With over 1,100 people in 14 offices across 9 European countries, the business is responsible for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Attesa per le mosse di Fed e Bce, Piazza Affari positiva... tramite la controllata UniCredit Bank, ha stipulato un accordo per la cessione di un portafoglio, composto da prestiti verso imprese Corporate e PMI tedesche, a fondi gestiti da LCM Partners, con ...
Unicredit corre: buy per 3 motivi. Può salire ancora tantoLa cessione avverrà in favore di fondi gestiti da LCM Partners e riguarda prestiti verso imprese corporate e PMI tedesche. Unicredit: spunti da un'intervista all'AD A mantenere alta l'attenzione su ...
Borsa Milano oggi, torna il sereno in attesa di Bce e Fed. Piazza Affari in rialzo... tramite la controllata UniCredit Bank, di aver stipulato un accordo per la cessione di un portafoglio composto da prestiti verso imprese Corporate e pmi tedesche a fondi gestiti da LCM Partners. In ...
UniCredit AG cessione NPL a LCM Partners Credit Village
Gentari And Lotus Cars Agree To Collaborate On Green Mobility InfrastructureOver a period of 2 years, Gentari will partner with LCM to explore collaborations in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at LCM’s facilities, as well as in public areas. This partnership will ...
Gentari partners with Lotus for green mobility infrastructure deploymentClean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd via its wholly-owned subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, partners with Lotus Cars Malaysia (LCM) ...
