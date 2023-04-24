JA Solar Once Again Honored by EUPD as the "Top PV Brand" in LATAM and Africa Regions (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) - BEIJING, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, JA Solar, a globally leading manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) products, was awarded the "Top PV Brand" in the LATAM region (and its major economies Brazil, Mexico, and Chile), and Africa (including its major economy Nigeria), by EUPD Research, an authoritative global research institute, highlighting JA Solar's outstanding market performance in these countries and Regions. EUPD Research, a renowned global independent research institute with extensive research experience, by conducting in-depth research on local PV installers and end-users to select companies that excel in various aspects such as awareness, customer satisfaction, customer choice, and distribution range, award them with the "Top PV ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
