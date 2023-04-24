IDBS Appoints New General Manager (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) WOKING, England, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
IDBS has appointed Pietro Forgione as its new General Manager. Pietro has spent the last 16 years at IDBS with responsibilities for EMEA sales, Global Key Accounts, and most recently, as Vice President of Product, Strategy and Marketing. In this role, he was instrumental in defining IDBS' strategy and competitive positioning, working with the teams designing and launching Polar as its category-defining BioPharma Lifecycle Management offering. "This is an exciting time for IDBS and our customers," said Pietro Forgione. "Over the next decade, data and AI will transform the way novel therapies are discovered, developed and produced. IDBS has more than 35 years of experience in helping solve some of the most complex workflow ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
IDBS has appointed Pietro Forgione as its new General Manager. Pietro has spent the last 16 years at IDBS with responsibilities for EMEA sales, Global Key Accounts, and most recently, as Vice President of Product, Strategy and Marketing. In this role, he was instrumental in defining IDBS' strategy and competitive positioning, working with the teams designing and launching Polar as its category-defining BioPharma Lifecycle Management offering. "This is an exciting time for IDBS and our customers," said Pietro Forgione. "Over the next decade, data and AI will transform the way novel therapies are discovered, developed and produced. IDBS has more than 35 years of experience in helping solve some of the most complex workflow ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
IDBS Appoints New General ManagerIDBS has appointed Pietro Forgione as its new General Manager. Pietro has spent the last 16 years at IDBS with responsibilities for EMEA ...
IDBS AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IDBS Appoints