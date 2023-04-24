Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 4: Veiled Uprising inizia il 27 aprileUltime Blog

IDBS Appoints New General Manager

IDBS Appoints

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
IDBS Appoints New General Manager (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) WOKING, England, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

IDBS has appointed Pietro Forgione as its new General Manager. Pietro has spent the last 16 years at IDBS with responsibilities for EMEA sales, Global Key Accounts, and most recently, as Vice President of Product, Strategy and Marketing. In this role, he was instrumental in defining IDBS' strategy and competitive positioning, working with the teams designing and launching Polar as its category-defining BioPharma Lifecycle Management offering. "This is an exciting time for IDBS and our customers," said Pietro Forgione. "Over the next decade, data and AI will transform the way novel therapies are discovered, developed and produced. IDBS has more than 35 years of experience in helping solve some of the most complex workflow ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

IDBS Appoints New General Manager

IDBS has appointed Pietro Forgione as its new General Manager. Pietro has spent the last 16 years at IDBS with responsibilities for EMEA ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IDBS Appoints
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : IDBS Appoints IDBS Appoints General Manager