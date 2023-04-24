GWM' s Hi4 Technology Debuts with HAVAL' s Brand-New Medium SUV

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) BAODING, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/On April 18, GWM's newnew energy SUV (dubbed "Fierce Dragon MAX in Chinese market) had its world premiere at the Auto Shanghai 2023, attracting the attention of all participants to the show. Thenew energy SUV is GWM's first model using the Hi4. As the first model of GWM's latest new energy product family, this vehicle is positioned as a new energy intelligent family SUV. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2.8 meters and an exterior designmore EV features. The vehicle will be launched in the Chinese market in May, according to Qiao Xinyu,'s deputy general manager of marketing at the launch event. Thanks to the new Hi4, this vehicle is significantly ...