GWM's Hi4 Technology Debuts with HAVAL's Brand-New Medium SUV (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) BAODING, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On April 18, GWM HAVAL's new Medium new energy SUV (dubbed "Fierce Dragon MAX in Chinese market) had its world premiere at the Auto Shanghai 2023, attracting the attention of all participants to the show. The HAVAL new energy SUV is GWM's first model using the Hi4 Technology. As the first model of GWM HAVAL's latest new energy product family, this vehicle is positioned as a new energy intelligent family SUV. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2.8 meters and an exterior design with more EV features. The vehicle will be launched in the Chinese market in May, according to Qiao Xinyu, HAVAL's deputy general manager of marketing at the launch event. Thanks to the new Hi4 Technology, this vehicle is significantly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
