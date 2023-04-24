GEEKOM X ASUS: AMD-powered AS 6 outshines Intel NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) TAIPEI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GEEKOM is thrilled to announce the release of the GEEKOM AS 6, an AMD-powered mini PC. This powerful, feature-packed PC is the result of an exclusive collaboration between GEEKOM and ASUS, with these two industry-leading companies teaming up to co-develop a Mini PC with better overall performance than the Intel NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon, making it the best choice for the gaming and office of the future! GEEKOM and ASUS always strive to bring users the most optimal mini PC experience, and the AS 6 is proof of that commitment. The AS 6, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX processor, delivers unprecedented levels of performance to effortlessly handle any task-from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GEEKOM AS6 e AS5: Asus e GEEKOM insieme con APU AMD tuttoteK
GEEKOM AS6 e AS5: Asus e GEEKOM insieme con APU AMDGEEKOM AS6 e GEEKOM AS5 sono i nuovi mini PC, progettati in collaborazione con Asus e dotati delle potenti APU AMD.
GEEKOM e ASUS uniscono le forze per AS6: il mini PC perfetto per gaming e lavoroL'evoluzione dei mini PC ci consente di avere dispositivi sempre più performanti adatti ad ogni esigenza, proprio come il nuovo Geekom AS6 ...
