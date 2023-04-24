Fox News, via Tucker Carlson: se ne va l'anchorman ultraconservatore (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) Tucker Carlson via da Fox News. Il network annuncia a sorpresa il divorzio dall'anchorman, noto per le sue posizioni ultraconservatrici. Carlson è stato a lungo 'padrone' assoluto di un seguitissimo ...Leggi su notizie.tiscali
Fox News - via Tucker Carlson : se ne va l'anchorman ultraconservatore
Fox News, via Tucker Carlson: se ne va l'anchorman ultraconservatoreTucker Carlson via da Fox News. Il network annuncia a sorpresa il divorzio dall'anchorman, noto per le sue posizioni ultraconservatrici. Carlson è stato a lungo 'padrone' assoluto di un seguitissimo spazio in onda ogni ...
Fox e il trumpiano Tucker Carlson si separano - PrimaonlineFox News e Tucker Carlson , uno dei volti più noti del network e trumpiano di ferro, 'si separano'. Lo annuncia Fox in una nota. 'Lo ringraziamo per il suo servizio', afferma - ripreso da Ansa - il ...
Tucker Carlson e Fox News si separano dopo lo scandalo delle fake news Corriere della Sera
