Far East n 25 | domani Hachiko in World Festival Premiere

Far East n. 25, domani "Hachiko" in World Festival Premiere (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) domani quinta giornata del Far East Film Festival tutta nel segno della "molteplicità" e della "diversità", che quest'anno sono i leit motiv del più grande osservatorio europeo sul cinema popolare ...
Domani quinta giornata del Far East Film Festival tutta nel segno della "molteplicità" e della "diversità", che quest'anno sono i leit motiv del più grande osservatorio europeo sul cinema popolare dell'Asia, la cui 25/a ...

