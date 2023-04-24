Climate Strategy: the L'OCCITANE Group announces its net-zero roadmap (Di lunedì 24 aprile 2023) - GENEVA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Through an ambitious Climate Strategy, the L'OCCITANE Group has committed to reaching a science-based net-zero target across all its brands. Focusing on continuing to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2031 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, its targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). SBTi (sciencebasedtargets.org) encourages companies to address the Climate challenge in ways that scientists believe are necessary to achieve the Paris Agreement goals. "We are aiming to achieve ambitious targets with this commitment. Although our company has many options for transforming its production units, products and distribution, the creation of this low-carbon world requires us to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tata Communications announces 3C Sustainability strategy; Commits to Net Zero by 2035... at the same time, catalysing societal evolution and climate action." Leading with trust and ... Its Sustainability strategy has been inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the ...
Qlik annuncia i vincitori dei Global Transformation Awards 2023...di riconoscere l'impegno di questi leader nel porre Qlik al centro delle loro 'data strategy' ... Gruppo C40 Cities Climate Leadership : C40 è un network di quasi 100 sindaci delle principali città del ...
SHI International Commits to SBTi Net - Zero Standard Carbon Emissions Reduction... that drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set ...plan to deliver carbon reduction goals is now a key pillar of our already well - established ESG strategy,"...
Italy For Climate, nel 2220 l'Italia azzererà le proprie emissioni di ... L'agone
IFC Providing Climate Adaptation Financing to Support Albania’s First Large Scale Solar Photovoltaic Power PlantTo help Albania improve its climate resilience, diversify its energy mix and scale up clean and affordable energy sources, IFC is providing a €41-million financing package to Karavasta Solar sh.p.k, ...
Envision races not only for fun, but for sustainability: board chairmanEnvision is racing not only for fun but also to promote sustainability and green initiatives said Franz Jung chairman of the boar ...
