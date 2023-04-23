LIVE – Torres-Fermana 0-0, Serie C 2022/2023 (DIRETTA) (Di domenica 23 aprile 2023) La DIRETTA LIVE di Torres-Fermana, match valido per la trentottesima giornata del girone B di Serie C 2022/2023. Ultimo turno di speranze per tutte e due: con una vittoria i padroni di casa sono salvi, con un successo gli ospiti potrebbero persino essere catapultati nei playoff. Calcio d’inizio alle ore 17:30 di domenica 23 aprile, chi avrà la meglio? Sportface.it seguirà il match in DIRETTA e fornirà costanti aggiornamenti in tempo reale. DOVE SEGUIRE IL MATCH IN TV SITO LEGA PRO PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE FARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5 Torres-Fermana 0-0 ORE 14:25 – Buonasera amici di Sportface. Benvenuti alla DIRETTA ...Leggi su sportface
