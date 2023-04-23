Golf | LPGA Tour | Corpuz e Yin in testa al The Chevron Championship a 18 buche dal termine

(Di domenica 23 aprile 2023) In archivio il terzo giorno al The, primo Major stagionale sull’disputato per la prima volta sul percorso del Carlton Woods Club in Texas. A sole 18dalsono due le giocatrici ad essersi messe in “pole position” in vista dello sprint finale, nonostante un tabellone che rimane aperto a tante conclusioni differenti. Comandano la classifica due statunitensi: Allisene Angel Yin. Dopo aver completato la prima metà di gara a -5, entrambe hanno centrato un terzo giro in 67 colpi che gli ha permesso di abbassare di 5 ulteriori colpi il proprio score, arrivando al -10 attuale. Carta “pulita” per, che ha chiuso con cinque birdie e nessun bogey, mentre Yin ha trovato sei birdie a fronte di un singolo ...

In Gee Chun did not have to witness her hole-in-one to appreciate the moment. The ace on the 17th hole not only allowed her to pick up two shots to par, but a charity is benefiting from a $1 million ...