Giresunspor-Basaksehir lunedì 24 aprile 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Leggi su infobetting

(Di domenica 23 aprile 2023) La superlig turca sta volgendo al termine, e con l’alta classifica di fatto già delineata rimane viva la lotta per non retrocedere, o almeno occupare gli ultimi due posti della classifica (dal momento che Hatayspor e Gaziantep, ritiratesi dal torneo in seguito al terremoto che ha sconvolto quella parte del paese, son state escluse dal torneo ma InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e