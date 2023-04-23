First Republic, test per il credito Usa. La banca in crisi per i mutui ai ricchi (Di domenica 23 aprile 2023) In bilancio 100 miliardi di vecchi prestiti al 2%. Dopo un rinvio di due settimane, lunedì l’annuncio della trimestrale a Borsa chiusa. Tra i clienti vip anche il patron di Facebook Zuckerberg: a lui un mutuo da 6 milioni a 30 anni con tasso all’1%Leggi su ilsole24ore
la banca regionale ha comunicato utili trimestrali sopra le attese e soprattutto ha stupito gli analisti annunciando che i depositi sono risaliti
