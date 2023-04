WWE | William Regal torna sul controverso addio alla AEW | ecco la sua spiegazione

WWE: Come sono andati i due title-match a NXT I risultati Zona Wrestling

Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal would be departing AEW and head back to WWE. Khan stated at the time that Regal asked AEW to not pick up his contract option at the end of the year. Khan ...Mustafa Ali is ready for WWE to hand him the ball and let him run with it. Ali is known as one of the most athletic performers in all of wrestling, and despite not getting much buzz or premier matches ...