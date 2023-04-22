WWE: Liv Morgan si “beve” Chelsea Green, lei e Raquel Rodriguez mantengono i titoli di coppia (Di sabato 22 aprile 2023) Durante Smackdown, Liv Morgan e Raquel Rodriguez hanno battuto Chelsea Green e Sonya Deville, mantenendo i Women’s Tag-Team Titles. Il finale ripercorre quanto successo nelle ultime puntate ma al contrario: stavolta è la Morgan che “lava” Chelsea Green, schienandola dopo una Code Red e con l’aiuto della partner, con le gambe protese. Una vittoria dunque di rapina per le campionesse, che mantengono le cinture appena conquistate ma, visto il finale, difficilmente la questione tra le quattro può dirsi finita. Staremo a vedere se le due difenderanno i titoli a Backlash, ma sembra difficile che ciò accada. Leggi su zonawrestling
